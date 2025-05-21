Connect with us

Dispatch rider arrested in Benue after disappearing with Zamfara-bound medical equipment

A dispatch rider, Matthew Adoche, has been arrested by the Zonal Anti-Crime Unit of the Zone 2 Police Command in Lagos for allegedly absconding with high-value medical equipment intended for delivery to a client in Zamfara State.

The arrest followed a formal petition submitted by Dr. Ajefolakemi John, a medical practitioner based in Iloromu Quarters, Ile-Ife, Osun State. According to the petitioner, Adoche was contracted on April 15, 2025, to pick up and deliver medical equipment from the Ikotun and Ikeja areas of Lagos to Idumota, from where the items were to be dispatched to Zamfara.

However, Adoche allegedly vanished with the equipment shortly after taking possession of it, switching off his mobile phone and going into hiding.

Upon receiving the complaint, the Assistant Inspector General of Police for Zone 2, Adegoke Fayoade, directed the officer-in-charge of the Zonal Anti-Crime Unit to launch a discreet investigation into the matter.

According to the Zonal Police Public Relations Officer, Ayuba Umma in a statement on Tuesday, the investigative team traced the suspect to Ugbokpo community in Benue State, where he was eventually arrested.

Read also: Gowon, Akinyemi urge diplomatic patience as ECOWAS faces exit of Sahel nations

“Upon the arrest, all the items were recovered except the Mindray DP 10 Laptop-Ultrasound valued at N3.4 million, which was sold for N1 million to one Chukwudi Eyinaya of Mushin Area, Lagos,” Umma stated.

She further disclosed that during interrogation, Adoche admitted to selling the ultrasound device and hiding the remaining items.

“Upon questioning, he confessed that having sold the ultrasound-laptop, he kept the remaining items with his sister in the Ihiala area of Anambra State before relocating to Adoka, Benue State where he was arrested,” she said.

The items recovered by the police included:

– Mindray SV 300 Laptop Ventilator XI
– Mindray 3-part Hematology Analyzer XI
– Mindray Patient Monitor X2
– Patient Monitor Trolley X2
– Zoncare 12-lead ECG XI

Umma confirmed that investigations are still ongoing, adding that Adoche will be charged to court upon conclusion of the inquiry.

