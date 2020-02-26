Displaced persons protest food shortage in Adamawa

The Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) on Wednesday protested the shortage of food in the camp in the Fafure local government area of Adamawa.

The people who were displaced from their homes by Boko Haram insurgents protested at the Mahmud Ribadu Square in the Adamawa State capital.

One of their spokesperson, Umar Bakura, said the IDPs, who are from Bama, Gwoza, and Ganboru in Borno State, are currently without food.

He said: “For the past four months, we have not received any food from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA). Among us are children, elderly people, and orphans.

“President Muhammadu Buhari should intervene. He should evacuate us back to our respective local government areas in Borno State.”

The Operational Officer of NEMA for Adamawa and Taraba States, Midala Anuhu, said NEMA knew about the situation and was acting on it.

Anuhu said: “We have forwarded their case to our headquarters in Abuja and we are still waiting for the approval.”

