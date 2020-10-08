Disqualified #BBNAIJA housemate, Erica, says show took a toll on her mental health

Feisty Big Brother Naija 2020 ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Erica Nlewedim has revealed the cost of the just concluded reality TV show on her mental health.

The disqualified housemate opened up on Wednesday in the latest edition of this week’s episode of #WithChude while revisiting her experience on the show.

While recounting the dramatic explosion that led to her disqualification, Erica revealed how intoxication coupled with cumulated mental stress pushed her over the edge.

“When I saw the video, I was shocked. It was alcohol, but then there were other times I have had alcohol and that didn’t happen, so it was more than that. Let’s just say alcohol and mental stress.”

When asked what led to the accumulated mental stress, Erica said: “I felt like I only had one friend. I was only getting positive energy from that one friend.”

The well-loved reality show puts the focus on a set of people for 90 days, and while fans enjoy the spectacle on TV, housemates are under pressure 24/7 to deliver.

“It takes a toll on you,” Erica said.

