Disqualify candidates with missing certificates, affidavits, HEDA tells INEC

The Human & Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA) has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to disqualify political candidates who have either reported missing certificates or submitted sworn affidavits in place of their educational qualifications.

In a statement on Sunday in Abuja by HEDA’s chairman, Olanrewaju Suraju, the group said the electoral body should adhere strictly to the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 and its guidelines and follow up on politicians who decide to play “crooked games” and “unfounded tales by moonlight” on the whereabouts of their certificates.

HEDA’s appeal to INEC came following several political candidates for the 2023 elections coming up with reasons why they could not provide their certificates, and the controversies surrounding the availability, validity or otherwise of their certificates.

“We call on INEC to be guided by the provisions of the Electoral Act and its guidelines,” the HEDA statement said.

“The most recent news are that of candidates claiming their school certificates are missing.

“Nigerians cannot be cowed by malicious and mendacious claims emanating from the political class.

“We demand that the Commission communicate the invalidity of affidavits as submitted by some candidates in the forthcoming elections to all affected candidates and their parties.

“Failure to undertake this statutory responsibility will leave HEDA with no other option than to approach a competent court of jurisdiction for an order restraining your commission from recognising such candidates.

“We believe that the Commission’s guidelines towards preparation for the 2023 general elections to political parties and the public are clear enough on presentation of certificates,” the anti-corruption body added.

