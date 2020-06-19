Latest Politics

Disregard rumours about Ajimobi, we’ll continue to pray for him —Spokesman

June 19, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Bolaji Tunji, a spokesman to Senator Abiola Ajimobi, has urged Nigerians to disregard rumours circulating on social media about the former Oyo State governor.

News circulating on social media late Thursday, claimed that the former governor had died over COVID-19 related ailment.

But Tunji, Senator Ajimobi’s special adviser on communication and strategy, said in a statement on Thursday night:

“Kindly disregard. We, however, continue to pray for him. Thank you all for the show of concern.”

There have been concerns over Ajimobi’s health status. A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Wednesday said he was in coma.

His aide had refuted the claim and said he was indeed very sick but had been recovering.

Issues about Ajimobi’s state of health came up soon after he was announced as acting national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), following the Court of Appeal upholding of the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole.

Ajimobi is said to be battling with the dreaded COVID-19.

Opinions

