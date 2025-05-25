Disruption as Jigawa delegates spark chaos at Atiku, Obi, Amaechi coalition meeting

Tensions flared on Sunday when a high-profile coalition meeting involving former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party’s Peter Obi, and ex-Rivers Governor Rotimi Amaechi was thrown into turmoil by delegates from Jigawa State.

The gathering, held at the Abuja Continental Hotel under the National Political Consultative Group (North), turned chaotic after a row over representation for Jigawa State.

The scene grew heated when former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, tried to announce a delegate to speak for the state. In a show of defiance, several Jigawa delegates rushed the stage, physically blocking the named speaker and insisting they would not accept the announced representative.

As the standoff intensified, security operatives—including members of the Nigerian Police, DSS, and private security—moved swiftly to create a protective ring around top figures like Atiku, Amaechi, and others.

Order was eventually restored after sustained pleas from coalition leaders. Mustapha Lamido, son of former Jigawa Governor Sule Lamido, along with another chosen delegate, was finally accepted to represent Jigawa State.

