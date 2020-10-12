Dissolution of SARS victory for all who spoke & stood in the defense of freedom –Shehu Sani

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani has reacted to the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the Nigeria Police Force, NPF, following protests by Nigerians.

The ex-lawmaker who took to his official Twitter page on Sunday to react to the dissolution of the tactical squad said that the development is victory for all who spoke and stood in the defense of freedom.

Reacting further in his tweet, Senator Sani said that a genuine democracy must always balance its security exigencies with its obligations to respect the constitutional rights of its people.

He wrote thus on Twitter; “Dissolution of SARS;A victory for all the voices of courage who spoke & stood in the defense of the freedom,rights & Justice for all Nigerians. A genuine democracy must always balance its security exigencies with its obligations to respect the constitutional rights of its people.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu on Sunday disbanded the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS).

The IG, who announced the disbandment of the unit in a live broadcast on Sunday afternoon, said the operatives will be redeployed to other police formations and commands.

