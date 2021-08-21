DIVORCE: Anita demands N7.8m monthly support from Paul Okoye

Anita Okoye, the estranged wife of Nigerian recording artiste, Paul Okoye otherwise known as Rudeboy, has demanded he pay $15,000 (N7.8 million) monthly as spousal support.⁣

This is part of the demands she made in the petition she filed before an Abuja High Court.⁣⁣

“Payment of a monthly maintenance sum of $15,000.00 (N7.8million) for the general welfare, education and health of the three children of the union who are presently in schools in the United States of America until they are of age,” part of the document read.⁣

Recall that a divorce petition filed by Anita at the Federal High Court, Abuja leaked on social media on Friday, August 20.

Ripples Nigeria also gathered that Anita admonished her estranged husband in the legal document to challenge the petition if he feels disgruntled.⁣

Anita first sparked divorce rumours in April when it was reported that she relocated with their three children to the United States of America.⁣

Anita and Paul who were university sweethearts got married in 2014 in a very flamboyant wedding ceremony held in Port Harcourt.⁣

