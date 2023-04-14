Divorce drama as footballer Hakimi’s wife discovers he owns ‘nothing’

Morocco and Paris St-Germain footballer, Achraf Hakimi has become a trending topic across the world after his wife discovered he owns nothing despite earning millions of Euros as a sportsman in his prime.

Hakimi’s wife, Hiba Abouk, had requested a divorce and sought to divide all of the footballer’s assets equally, but during the court session, it was revealed that he had nothing in his name.

Hiba was shocked to learn that her 24-year-old husband had placed all of his assets and funds in his mother’s name, and that he frequently asked her to purchase items for him.

Millions of dollars in Hakimi’s pay were deposited in accounts with his mother’s name on them, along with all of his homes, cars, clothes, and jewelry.

According to reports, his mother’s name is on the title of 80% of everything he owns.

Recall that in 2018, Hakimi and Hiba started dating; they were wed in 2020; and they had two boys. She filed for divorce sometime in March 2023 following an allegation of cheating.

The fact that Hakimi was under investigation in Paris, France, for alleged rape, even though his marriage to the Spanish actress had already been deteriorating for months, was the last straw.

Hakimi’s decision to protect his riches by not having it registered in his name has garnered international attention, and some have praised him for being “wise” and a living legend.

