Divorce-seeking Anita Okoye speaks as hubby, Paul, reunites with twin brother, Peter

Anita Okoye, the wife of Paul Okoye has expressed her excitement after her partner reunited with his twin brother and bandmate, Peter after they went their separate ways in 2017.

Anita who filed for a divorce in May 2021 stated that this was the best birthday gift her husband could ever have. The mother of three mentioned that Paul’s reunion with Peter a day prior to their 40th birthday taught her the lesson to never concern herself with other people’s rift.

Speaking via her Instagram page on Thursday afternoon, Anita Okoye wrote:

READ ALSO: Paul Okoye’s wife, Anita, files for divorce

”Dem be 1 no be 2!!

Happy Birthday Ejima! This is best birthday present either of you could receive!

“Thank you for letting me have such a great relationship with both of you independent of your rift…I am delighted I didn’t let your coconut heads let me choose sides…

“There’s a lesson here –

Do not EVER involve yourself in a tiff that doesn’t concern you AND

Don’t let social media and the opinion of those who do not matter define your situation!

“Let God guide you!

Love Wins!!”

Read her post below.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now