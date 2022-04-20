DJ Cuppy aims to be a better sister, unveils photo of autistic brother, Fewa Otedola

Nigerian entertainer DJ Cuppy, real name Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola has vowed to become a better sibling and daughter as she turns 30 this year.

In a post she shared on her Instagram page on Tuesday, April 19, the multi-talented billionaire heiress shared a rare photo of herself and her autistic brother, Fewa Otedola in London.

The ‘Gelato’ crooner vowed to become more available to her siblings and also become a better daughter to her parents.

“This year, I’m going intentially work on being a better sister and a better daughter. Work is work, but family is for life. I’m going to be 30 this year and maturity comes when you stop making excuses and you start making changes.”

