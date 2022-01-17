DJ Cuppy denounces Kanye West, dubs Dangote wealthiest black man on earth

Nigerian entertainer, Florence Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy has stated that her godfather and foremost billionaire Aliko Dangote is the wealthiest black man in the world.

In a tweet shared via her Twitter page, the talented disc jockey and billionaire heiress refuted the claims by American rapper, Kanye West that he is the richest black man alive.

“Random, I know… I am a HUGE @KanyeWest fan However with ALL due respect, I feel the need to remind him that he is not the “richest black man” -it is in fact my Godfather @AlikoDangote. Just clearing the air with #Facts,” she tweeted.

Cuppy‘s tweet is connected to the rapper’s recent declarations that he is the richest black man in the world after he claimed he was not granted access to his daughter, North West’s birthday party.

However, Forbes, a business magazine, debunked Kanye’s claims in 2021.

According to Forbes, as of 2021, Dangote was the richest black man in the world with a net worth of $13.5 billion.

