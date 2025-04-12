DJ Cuppy explains how her relationship with Jesus redirected her career plans

Nigerian entertainer Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has explained how her growing relationship with Jesus Christ redirected her career plans.

The silverspoon disc jockey made the disclosure in a recent post on her X page while opening up about how her spiritual journey shifted her priorities and life goals.

As a DJ, Cuppy said that she originally dreamed of taking over the world’s music scene, but her relationship with Jesus gave her a new sense of direction.

In the frank social media post, Cuppy also acknowledged that a significant shift in her professional perspective was brought about by her deepening faith in Jesus Christ.

“Was thinking this evening… Jesus really disrupted my DJ career plans o. But in the BEST way. ‘Booked and busy’ means nothing if you’re not walking in purpose,” she shared on her X page.

