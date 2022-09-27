Entertainment
DJ Cuppy graduates from Oxford University
Nigerian entertainer and billionaire heiress, DJ Cuppy whose real name is Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola has announced her graduation from the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom.
Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Cuppy, who is the daughter of business magnate, Femi Otedola said the result of her thesis was recently released.
Cuppy said although she did not get merit or distinction, she is fascinated to have passed the thesis.
The talented disc jockey also said she is proud to have achieved the feat.
“Got my thesis result, which classifies my MSc degree… I didn’t get a merit or a distinction, but I passed!!! After a tough year, I can officially say I am now a graduate from @UniofOxford. And I am bloody proud of myself… To God be the glory!” she wrote.
To confirm her recent academic achievement, the institution also took to the comment section of her post to congratulate her.
Read the exchange below.
Got my THESIS result, which classifies my MSc degree… I didn’t get a Merit or a Distinction, but I PASSED!!! ✅📚
After a tough year, I can officially say I am now a GRADUATE from @UniofOxford 🎓 And I am bloody PROUD of myself…
To GOD be the GLORY! 🎊👩🏾🎓🎉
— Cuppy (@cuppymusic) September 27, 2022
This would be the entertainer’s second Master’s Degree as she bagged her first in Music Business from New York University in 2015.
In October 2021, the singer commenced her second master’s degree in African Studies at Oxford.
