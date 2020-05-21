DJ Cuppy hints she may enter to contest for BBNaija 2020

Disc jockey cum musician, Florence Otedola, popularly known in music circles as DJ Cuppy, has dropped the biggest hint yet that she is keen on joining this year’s edition of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show as a housemate.

The silverspoon entertainer who appears to be among thousands of Nigerians looking to enter the BBNaija 2020 house shared a post on her Twitter page signalling her interest to participate in the new season to the surprise of many.

In her tweet, DJ Cuppy revealed how happy and determined she is to become the first housemate to enter the house, noting that she would like to be a part of the 2020 season of the reality show.

“#BBNaija is coming back? Maybe I will finally enter the house this Season,” she wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, organisers of the reality TV show have continued to receive knocks from critics due to the COVID-19 outbreak and excitement from fans after confirming that a new season will be taking place in 2020 and also announced auditions for the show.

A post shared on the official DSTV Nigeria Instagram page also confirmed that auditions for the season have been slated for 20th-30th May but the organizers have made it clear that this year’s auditions will be held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Yes. Your favorite show #BBNaija is coming back soon. And no there are no venues to go audition physical,” the official host of the show Ebuka Obi-Uchendu said on his verified Twitter page.

