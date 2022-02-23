DJ Cuppy regrets going back to school

Nigerian entertainment polymath and billionaire heiress, Florence Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy has explained in a social media post that she regrets going back to school for a third degree.

DJ Cuppy is currently studying for her second master’s degree at the prestigious Oxford University.

Speaking on the microblogging site, Twitter, Cuppy stated that her decision to pursue her Master’s Degree program is affecting her music career.

Read also: DJ Cuppy denounces Kanye West, dubs Dangote wealthiest black man on earth

“Some days I’m at @UniofOxford deeply regretting doing a 3rd university degree because I feel like it’s affected my progress in the music industry but some days like this,” she tweeted.

The entertainer continued, “I’m really proud of myself and I know that education empowers me to be greater in every aspect of my life.”

Some days I’m at @UniofOxford deeply regretting doing a 3rd university degree because I feel like it’s affected my progress in the music industry but some days like this, I’m really proud of myself and I know that education empowers me to be greater in every aspect of my life 🧠 — Cuppy (@cuppymusic) February 22, 2022

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now