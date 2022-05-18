DJ Cuppy reveals her battle with ADHD

Nigerian entertainer, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy has explained in her Instagram stories that she is going through a lot and she is unable to complete her task in school.

Speaking on IG stories on Wednesday morning, Cuppy stated that she is suffering from Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and she is also feeling very anxious.

ADHD is a mental health disorder that includes a combination of persistent problems; such as difficulty paying attention, hyperactivity, and impulsive behavior.

Read also :DJ Cuppy aims to be a better sister, unveils photo of autistic brother, Fewa Otedola

Cuppy who is in her final term at Oxford University mentioned specifically that she has been finding it tedious to write her school project and organize her thesis.

The billionaire heiress went on to maintain positivity in the concluding part of her grievance on social media.

Cuppy wrote in part:

“I’m going through a rough time,

I know, but it shall pass and

I will finish this paper and hand it in…”

Read her full statement below.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now