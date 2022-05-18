Connect with us

Entertainment

DJ Cuppy reveals her battle with ADHD

Published

13 mins ago

on

DJ Cuppy aims to be a better sister, unveils photo of autistic brother, Fewa Otedola

Nigerian entertainer, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy has explained in her Instagram stories that she is going through a lot and she is unable to complete her task in school.

Speaking on IG stories on Wednesday morning, Cuppy stated that she is suffering from Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and she is also feeling very anxious.

ADHD is a mental health disorder that includes a combination of persistent problems; such as difficulty paying attention, hyperactivity, and impulsive behavior.

Read also :DJ Cuppy aims to be a better sister, unveils photo of autistic brother, Fewa Otedola

Cuppy who is in her final term at Oxford University mentioned specifically that she has been finding it tedious to write her school project and organize her thesis.

The billionaire heiress went on to maintain positivity in the concluding part of her grievance on social media.

Cuppy wrote in part:

“I’m going through a rough time,
I know, but it shall pass and
I will finish this paper and hand it in…”

Read her full statement below.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

four × four =

Investigations

SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
Investigations2 weeks ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour

The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
forest woods in Cross River forest woods in Cross River
Investigations2 weeks ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community

“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
Investigations3 weeks ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment

In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
Ijaw Youths accuse N'Delta leaders of working against NDDC for selfish goals Ijaw Youths accuse N'Delta leaders of working against NDDC for selfish goals
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
Investigations2 months ago

FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers

Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...