DJ Cuppy reveals how rejection strengthened her personality | Ripples Nigeria

Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola popularly known as DJ Cuppy has revealed how rejection made her become a better person.

In a Twitter post shared on Tuesday afternoon, the billionaire heiress and disc jockey stated that she has learnt to fight for her objective, despite the negative responses from her audience.

According to the billionaire daughter, for every Yes she has gotten in her career, she has received 9 Nos from people.

She ended her tweets by advising people to stop waiting for things to happen but make them happen.

Read what she published on Twitter;

”Lemme tell you a secret, for every achievement and YES you’ve seen in my career there’s about 9 NO’s. My rejection rate is very high, but I’m now used to it… This never bruises my ego nor stops my dreams, because I am a fighter and believe in destiny.

I REALLY want you to understand this and learn from me- STOP waiting for things to happen; MAKE them happen. You don’t ask, you don’t get.”

