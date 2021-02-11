DJ Cuppy threatens legal action against Davido’s aide, Isreal

Israel Afeare, one of the aides of Nigerian recording artiste, Davido has received a letter from DJ Cuppy’s lawyer following his alleged defamatory statement a couple of weeks ago.

Israel was issued the letter during the early hours of Thursday, February 11. He has been advised to apologize for the statement he made a couple of days ago pertaining to the ongoing feud between disc jockey, DJ Cuppy real name Florence Otedola and Nigerian rapper, Zlatan Ibile.

The lawyer’s letter stated that legal action would be taken against Israel if he fails to tender the apology within five days of being served the letter.

At the time, Israel who is a friend of the rapper, Zlatan Ibile alleged that DJ Cuppy failed to pay the rapper for his contribution on the 2019 single, ‘Gelato’

Here is what he wrote on his Twitter account.

“Kudos to someone like Zlatan, who took a bold step, by flushing out a full fake friend like Cuppy, who was just using his head, all in his name of ‘my papa na Otedola.’

“Zlatan did a hit collabo with her, ordinary one kobo, e no see. She also took Zlatan to Abuja, for her fundraising, where she made billions of Naira, and didn’t even remember Z for one Kobo till tomorrow. No accommodation, no feeding. Zlatan had to even spend his own money at Transcorp Hilton, to [cater] for everyone including me.

”This na 2021 abeg.”

DJ Cuppy and her legal team have frowned at the comments made by Israel and are threatening to charge him to court should he fail to apologize for his comments.

DJ Cuppy also demanded a letter of undertaking from Israel, to cease and desist from publishing further allegations.

Read the document below.