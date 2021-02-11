Life's Blog
DJ Cuppy threatens legal action against Davido’s aide, Isreal
Israel Afeare, one of the aides of Nigerian recording artiste, Davido has received a letter from DJ Cuppy’s lawyer following his alleged defamatory statement a couple of weeks ago.
Israel was issued the letter during the early hours of Thursday, February 11. He has been advised to apologize for the statement he made a couple of days ago pertaining to the ongoing feud between disc jockey, DJ Cuppy real name Florence Otedola and Nigerian rapper, Zlatan Ibile.
The lawyer’s letter stated that legal action would be taken against Israel if he fails to tender the apology within five days of being served the letter.
At the time, Israel who is a friend of the rapper, Zlatan Ibile alleged that DJ Cuppy failed to pay the rapper for his contribution on the 2019 single, ‘Gelato’
READ ALSO: Davido’s manager explains why Zlatan blocked DJ Cuppy
Here is what he wrote on his Twitter account.
“Kudos to someone like Zlatan, who took a bold step, by flushing out a full fake friend like Cuppy, who was just using his head, all in his name of ‘my papa na Otedola.’
“Zlatan did a hit collabo with her, ordinary one kobo, e no see. She also took Zlatan to Abuja, for her fundraising, where she made billions of Naira, and didn’t even remember Z for one Kobo till tomorrow. No accommodation, no feeding. Zlatan had to even spend his own money at Transcorp Hilton, to [cater] for everyone including me.
”This na 2021 abeg.”
DJ Cuppy and her legal team have frowned at the comments made by Israel and are threatening to charge him to court should he fail to apologize for his comments.
DJ Cuppy also demanded a letter of undertaking from Israel, to cease and desist from publishing further allegations.
Read the document below.
Join the conversation
Latest
Mr. Eazi gives lover, Temi Otedola, early Valentine’s Day treat
Nigerian-Ghanaian singer, Mr. Eazi, has given his lover, Temi Otedola, a heartwarming Valentine’s Day treat.
It’s just two days to Valentine’s Day, however, the Empawa head honcho decided to shower love and affection for his partner.
He shared photos and videos of the duo enjoying their time together on a special date night.
Indeed, the scenery was magnificent and enthralling.
Mr. Eazi and Temi have been dating for four years. Their love story has remained one of the most fascinating in the entertainment industry.
During an interview session with journalists, the singer-cum-songwriter described how he met Temi; the younger sister of his music colleague, DJ Cuppy, in London, The United Kingdom.
The musician said:
“I met Temi in London.
READ ASLO: “When una Go Marry?” Billionaire, Femi Otedola, asks daughter, Temi & singer Mr Eazi
It was an event and her sister invited me.
“Her sister was playing at the event somewhere in Nightbridge and she said oh come out, follow me to this event. So I followed her to the event and then she was ‘deejaying’ and all of a sudden it was just me and Temi sitting down and just watching her.
“Not really, she didn’t like to meet my sister, you know, she invited her sister, she invited me.
“And by the time her sister came, she was already playing, so her sister came to the table and it was me and her.
“So, obviously, you have to socialise, so I said, Hi what’s up, my name is Mr. Eazi.”
Join the conversation
Life's Blog
Singer, Peruzzi, ‘steps aside’ from music following spine ailment
Nigerian recording artiste, Peruzzi real name Tobechukwu Victor Okoh has taken to social media to solicit for prayers after his medical doctor confirmed he needs surgery on his spine.
Peruzzi made this known on the social media platform, Twitter on Friday afternoon. He revealed that he will be temporarily stepping aside from music and other strenuous activities as the doctor has directed him to rest and properly look after himself.
The artiste signed to Davido’s DMW mentioned that his doctor revealed to him that his spine is messed up.
He has since taken to social media to ask for prayers and support from his fans and well wishers across the country.
Taking to the microblogging site, Twitter, the singer wrote;
“So MRI shows my spine is fucked.
Doctor says not to stress; work out or perform for now.
READ ALSO: Davido’s sophomore collection ‘‘A Good Time’ is most streamed African album of all time
Kinda scary but yea, we move.
Say A Prayer For Me Cos I Got This.”
Peruzzi is yet to reveal the cause of the health challenge, however, he admonished his followers to continue to pray for him and stay positive.
Join the conversation
Life's Blog
Actress Victoria Inyama in fierce altercation with Sandra Iheuwa, Ubi Franklin’s baby mama
Veteran Nollywood actress, Victoria Inyama and Sandra Iheuwa, one of the baby mamas of Nigerian music executive, Ubi Franklin have drawn their swords on social media platform, Instagram following a disagreement on the role of a single mother in the society.
Their altercation was instigated following their respective perspective on single mother parenting.
On Wednesday, February 10, Sandra Iheuwa, one of the baby mamas of music executive and Triple MG boss, Ubi Franklin took to social media to address single mothers via her Instagram platform.
According to Iheuwa, it is quintessential for single mothers to save and invest money that they recieve from the father of their children and also from the government.
Here is what Iheuwa opined on Instagram;
https://www.instagram.com/p/CLFrMLwFp0j/?igshid=59hff1nm99bo
“If you collect child support every month put that money to good use by starting up something even if it’s small because that money go stop someday if you don’t receive 1 cent from the father of your child find something to do o,” she wrote.
READ ALSO: How I bought a new car so I could kill myself —Ubi Franklin
“I know someone who is a single mom but her priority in this life is to take pictures and post on Ig I don’t know if she is trying to pepper the father of her child / Children…..but sis the real come up is to level up financially….step on those necks and elevate. You can’t be slaying on the gram with $500 in your bank account”
Moments after she published the post on Instagram, Nollywood actress, Victoria Inyama stated that she does not agree with iheuwa’s stance.
Taking to Iheuwa’s comment section, she responded;
As you stated single moms and baby mamas make it very clear that you are advising yourself. Bare it in mind that most single mums are distraught over the loss of their husbands,” she replied.
“Other single mothers fall into my category where they had to leave their marriage before they gey killed/die because of domestic violence. Pick your category and chill there, after all the father of your child didn’t even date you nor have marriage plans for you. Attack your co and don’t generalise with your uninformed biased mind.”
Sandra Iheuwa immediately made snide remarks towards the veteran actress in another Instagram post. This time, she dragged the actress’ failed marriage.
Here is what she wrote on Instagram;
https://www.instagram.com/p/CLH9L0IlLfM/?igshid=1mvkp43tt7vtj
Stop claiming domestic violence advocate. Your ex-husband didn’t beat you. Stop lying so people can have pity on you. You are one sick human being. Jog off ‘government property.’ she replied.
Victoria Inyama is yet to react to Iheuwa’s recent comment.
Join the conversation
Trending
- Business3 hours ago
Claims that Shell under-reported two million barrels of crude false – DPR
- Business10 hours ago
Nigerians to miss out on Twitter founder, Dorsey, Jay Z’s $23m bitcoin investment
- Latest14 hours ago
Police arrests comedian, Mr Macaroni, others at Lekki Toll Gate
- Politics11 hours ago
You came in via protest; allow Nigerians enjoy peaceful protest, Shehu Sani tells govt
- Business10 hours ago
Nigerian govt borrowed N14.5trn in 2020
- Politics24 hours ago
1,005 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 144,521. Deaths, recoveries updated
- Politics15 hours ago
ANALYSIS… The agitation to re-occupy Lekki Toll Gate is a bad idea; dissecting desperate issues therein
- Latest13 hours ago
Sokoto gov, Tambuwal, revokes contracts awarded by predecessor Wamakko