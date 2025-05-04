DJ CUPPY TO FANS: Be wary, some people give support and expect something in return

Nigerian entertainer Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy, has taken to social media to warn her fans to be wary of people who give calculated support and expect something in return.

The disc jockey who issued the warning in a post on her Instagram page recounted a personal experience where she once took someone’s calculated support for genuine kindness.

DJ Cuppy said; “I learnt the hard way that there is no such thing as free lunch.

‘‘A few years ago, I really thought someone was being kind. They showed up for me, offered help, made me feel supported. I thought it came from a good place… BUT later, they made it clear they expected something in return an investment or, hilariously, an introduction to my dad.”

The silverspoon musician admitted feeling “so stupid for not seeing it earlier” and urged others to be cautious: “Learn from me o… Not everything that looks like support is coming from a good place!’’

