DJ Cuppy urges fans to never let anyone run them to the ground | Ripples Nigeria

Billionaire heiress and disc jockey, DJ Cuppy has admonished her followers to remain stern towards achieving their dreams and aspirations.

DJ Cuppy, real name Florence Otedola who is the daughter of business magnate, Femi Otedola took to her Twitter page on Monday to recount how people have tried to weigh her down due to her family background.

She mentioned that she has been disregarded often times by naysayers and critics who simply aim to bring her down.

Cuppy went on to urge her fans to stand their ground and make something of themselves regardless of what anyone does to them.

Here is what she shared on Twitter;

“Chai… Some people won’t be happy until they’ve pushed you to the ground. What you have to do is have the courage to stand your ground and not give them the time of day. Hold on to your power and never give it away!!!!”

