DJ Switch, a fraud intent on tarnishing Nigeria’s image with false news –Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has described Nigerian entertainer, DJ Switch as ‘a fraud whose intention is to tarnish the image of Nigeria with false news.’

Lai Mohammed, who made the comments on Thursday in Abuja during a press conference in the Federal Capital Territory, also added that in the fullness of time, Dj Switch will be exposed for what she is, “a fraud and a front for divisive and destructive forces”.

The minister said that the intention of DJ Switch in her footage on the Lekki toll gate shooting was to tarnish the image of the country and also demanded to know the alleged sponsors of the popular DJ.

He warned that; “In the fullness of time, Dj Switch will be exposed for what she is, a fraud and a front for divisive and destructive forces.”

Lai Mohammed said: “Still on the alleged Lekki Toll Gate massacre, one of the purveyors of fake news and disinformation during the End SARS crisis was DJ Switch, real name Obianuju Catherine Udeh, even though she claimed to have authentic evidence of mass killings.

“Surprisingly, instead of presenting whatever evidence DJ Switch may have to the Judicial Panel, she chose to escape from Nigeria under the pretext that her life was in danger. I ask: in danger from whom? The military has come out to say they never sought after her. To the best of our knowledge, the police never declared her wanted. Her conduct thus becomes suspect. Who is she fronting for? What is her real motive? Who are her sponsors? If she has any evidence of killings, why is she not presenting it to the Panel?

He further appealed to countries not to make hasty judgement on the basis of recordings from fake news purveyors on the EndSARS protest.

“At this juncture, we want to appeal to countries that have made hasty judgements on the basis of fake news and disinformation emanating from the End SARS crisis to endeavour to seek and find the truth,” he added.

