Entertainment
DJ Switch demands better leadership in Nigeria
A popular disc jockey, Obianuju Catherine Udeh aka DJ Switch, said on Thursday she was prepared to spearhead a campaign for better leadership from politicians in Nigeria.
Udeh, who stated this at the 2021 Oslo Freedom Forum in Norway, said Nigerian youths deserve better leadership with their talent and ability.
She insisted that the Nigerian leaders are primarily concerned about ending the lives of the youths instead of creating an enabling environment for them to thrive.
The entertainer, who came into national prominence during last year’s #EndSARS protest, also described the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, as the “major oppressor” in the country.
