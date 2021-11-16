DJ Switch reacts after Lagos panel confirmed massacre of #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Tollgate

Nigerian entertainer DJ Switch, real name Obianuju Catherine Udeh has taken to her Twitter account to react after the Lagos Panel confirmed reports that several #EndSARS protesters were murdered at Lekki Tollgate on October 20, 2020.

On Monday, November 15, Ripples Nigeria reported that the Lagos panel also indicted soldiers and implicated Nigeria’s security agents in the “killing and forced disappearances of harmless and unarmed youths protesting at Lekki Tollgate during the protest.

The Justice Doris Okuwobi-led panel made the revelation in a 309-page report submitted to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

The Nigerian disc jockey mentioned via the microblogging site, Twitter that perpetrators of the Lekki Tollgate massacre have finally been exposed.

Switch who played a major role in unravelling the shootout at Lekki Tollgate via her Instagram Live on the fateful day stated that the nefarious act shattered many lives and also tried to destroy hers.

Here is what she published:



