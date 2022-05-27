Sports
Djokovic and Nadal into last 16 at French Open
Novak Djokovic and Raphael Nadal have both advanced to the last 16 of the ongoing French Open.
Defending champion Djokovic produced another outstanding display as he reached the French Open fourth round without dropping a set all week.
The 34-year-old Serb won 6-3 6-3 6-2 – saving one break point in the third set – against Slovenia’s Aljaz Bedene on Friday evening.
Djokovic remains on course for a potential quarter-final meeting with Spain’s 13-time champion Rafael Nadal.
Nadal, 35, also moved into the last 16 on Friday with a 6-3 6-2 6-4 win over Dutch opponent Botic van de Zandschulp.
Nadal, who was beaten by Djokovic in a gripping semi-final last year, will face Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime in Paris on Sunday.
An intriguing element to that match is that Toni Nadal – Rafael’s uncle, who coached him to 16 of his 21 major titles – is part of ninth seed Auger-Aliassime’s team.
Nadal and Djokovic are to meet again should they both go past their fourth round opponents.
