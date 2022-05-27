Djokovic and Nadal into last 16 at French Open

Novak Djokovic and Raphael Nadal have both advanced to the last 16 of the ongoing French Open.

Defending champion Djokovic produced another outstanding display as he reached the French Open fourth round without dropping a set all week.

The 34-year-old Serb won 6-3 6-3 6-2 – saving one break point in the third set – against Slovenia’s Aljaz Bedene on Friday evening.

Djokovic remains on course for a potential quarter-final meeting with Spain’s 13-time champion Rafael Nadal.

Read Also: Djokovic’s no.1 spot intact as Medvedev crashes out of Miami Open

Nadal, 35, also moved into the last 16 on Friday with a 6-3 6-2 6-4 win over Dutch opponent Botic van de Zandschulp.

Nadal, who was beaten by Djokovic in a gripping semi-final last year, will face Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime in Paris on Sunday.

An intriguing element to that match is that Toni Nadal – Rafael’s uncle, who coached him to 16 of his 21 major titles – is part of ninth seed Auger-Aliassime’s team.

Nadal and Djokovic are to meet again should they both go past their fourth round opponents.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now