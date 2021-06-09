Djokovic beats Berrettini to set up Nadal meeting in French Open semis | Ripples Nigeria

Sports
Djokovic beats Berrettini to set up Nadal meeting in French Open semis
World number one, Novak Djokovic has defeated Matteo Berrettini in the quarterfinals of the French Open to reach the last-four.
The match, which was stopped to ensure fans could leave before a 11pm curfew in Paris, saw the Serb fight off a scare to pull through.
Djokovic won the opening two sets, leaving him on course to wrap up victory in front of 5,000 fans, but Berrettini won a third-set tie-break to force the game to continue.
After fans left, the players returned and Djokovic wrapped up a 6-3 6-2 6-7 (5-7) 7-5 victory over the Italian.
Read Also: Djokovic, Nadal aim to set up semi-final showdown at French Open
Victory for Djokovic means he will be facing rival Rafael Nadal – who is aiming for a record-extending 14th title at Roland Garros – in the semifinal of the competition.
Spaniard and defending champion, Nadal had secured his place in the semifinal earlier on Wednesday when he defeated Diego Schwartzman 6-3 4-6 6-4 6-0 in a tricky battle.
Djokovic and Nadal will be meeting for the 58th time in their illustrious careers, with the winner going on to face Stefanos Tsitsipas or Alexander Zverev in Sunday’s final.
And while Djokovic is gunning for a 19th major title, Nadal could clinch his 21st Grand Slam title to surpass Roger Federer’s 20 and have the most men’s majors in the history of the sport.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....