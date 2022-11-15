Djokovic cleared to play at Australian Open after visa ban overturned

Tennis great, Novak Djokovic has been cleared to play in the 2023 Australian Open as a three-year visa ban handed to him has been overturned.

Djokovic will be given the right of entry by Australian government, scrapping the ban imposed when it cancelled the tennis player’s visa just before the Open in the 2022 edition of the competition.

Djokovic was denied entry due to his refusal to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, with the Australian authorities opting to make an example of him.

According to The Guardian, the current Australian immigration minister, Andrew Giles, will now grant the tennis star a visa to enter the country.

Djokovic will thus be eligible to compete for his 10th title at Melbourne Park, set to take place between Jumar 16 and January 30, 2023.

At 35 years of age, he remains the only unvaccinated top 100 player, although the relaxation of Australia’s qualifying rules will allow him to compete in the Australian Open.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Djokovic defeated second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in two tight sets in his opening match of the ATP Finals in Turin.

The Serb overcame Tsitsipas of Greece 6-4 7-6 (7-4) as he seeks to equal Roger Federer’s record of six victories in the season-ending tournament.

