Djokovic could be deported as his Australian visa is revoked for second time

Australia has revoked tennis star Novak Djokovic’s visa for a second time in a row over his right to remain in the country unvaccinated.

The decision on “health and good order” grounds means he could be deported and get a three-year visa ban.

Djokovic’s lawyers have called the decision “patently irrational” and say they will appeal, according to the BBC.

The men’s tennis number one is scheduled to play in the Australian Open, which begins on Monday.

“Today I exercised my power… to cancel the visa held by Mr Novak Djokovic on health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so,” Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said in a statement.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that the decision followed “careful consideration.”

Alluding to the heavy criticism his government has faced for allowing the unvaccinated player into Australia, Mr Morrison said: “Australians have made many sacrifices during this pandemic, and they rightly expect the result of those sacrifices to be protected.”

At an emergency late-night court hearing shortly after the decision was announced on Friday, the Australian government’s lawyer indicated Djokovic would not be deported until his appeal had run its course.

