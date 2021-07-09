Sports
Djokovic edges past Shapovalov to set up Wimbledon final with Berrettini
World number one, Novak Djokovic put up a thrilling performance to edge past Denis Shapovalov in their semifinal clash at Wimbledon on Friday night.
Canada’s Shapovalov, 22, played superbly for the most part, only for Djokovic to claim the key moments on his way to a 7-6 (7-3) 7-5 7-5 win.
Djokovic, 34, who is one win away from successfully defending the title, has now set up a men’s final with Italy’s Matteo Berrettini.
Berrettini earned a 6-3 6-0 6-7 (3-7) 6-4 win over Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz in the other semifinal tie, to become the first Italian to reach a Grand Slam final since 1976.
“I have no words, really. I need a couple of hours to understand what happened,” Berrettini said.
“I think I never dreamed about this because it was too much for a dream.”
The 25-year-old will face five-time Wimbledon champion Djokovic, who is looking to equal the all-time men’s record of 20 major victories set by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.
Both players will meet at the Center Court to battle for the 2021 Wimbledon title on Sunday.
