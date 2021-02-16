Djokovic fights back to beat Zverev, through to Australian Open semis

Nigeria men’s basketball team, D’Tigers are set to file out on Wednesday in a FIBA Afrobasket qualifier against South Sudan in Monastir, Tunisia.

The Nigerian team, which grabbed three wins at the previous window over South Sudan, Rwanda and Mali in group D, will be looking to continue their unbeaten run.

In their quest to book a ticket to the 2021 FIBA Afrobasket Championship to be hosted in Rwanda, D’Tigers are ready to pick up from where they started, according to substantive coach, Mfon Udofia.

“We don’t just want to qualify, we want to qualify in style as well as ensure that we are on track for the 2020 Olympic Games preparation,” said Udofia, who is standing in for Coach Mike Brown and Alex Nwora.

“The importance of playing well and continuing our winning tradition cannot be overemphasized. Since we opened camp on Sunday, we have been perfecting our game plans while in close touch with our senior coaches who are unavoidably absent.”

Nigeria will face their South Sudan counterparts by 5:00p.m West Africa time.

Recall that in the first meeting between both teams, D’Tigers were the better side with Ike Iroegbu leading the offensive with 13pts, 8 assists, 7 rebs and a steal while Caleb Agada scored 16pts and 2 assists.

D’Tigers, who narrowly lost to host-Tunisia at the finals of the 2017 edition of Afrobasket finals, are hoping to qualify and go on to win their second ever Afrobasket title.

