World number one tennis superstar, Novak Djokovic has revealed the reason he decided to participate in the forthcoming US Open.

The tournament has been criticized by several top players, with some also pulling out, due to the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the United States and other parts of the globe.

The Grand Slam competition is billed to kick off on August 31, and Djokovic Dlis already practising in New York for the Cincinnati Masters, which takes place at Flushing Meadows before the Slam.

“I felt responsible as a top player to be here,” the 33-year-old told New York Times.

“It’s important for our sport to keep going.”

“I cannot say it’s the main reason why I’m here, but it’s one of the reasons,” added Djokovic, whose Australian Open triumph last February was his 17th Grand Slam title.

Top players like Spain’s Rafael Nadal, who is ranked second in the world, withdrew earlier this month because he felt the coronavirus pandemic was “not under control”.

Canada’s Andreescu, 20, is one of six players inside the women’s top 10 – including Australian world number one Ash Barty and Wimbledon champion Simona Halep of Romania – who have decided not to play.

Djokovic’s Adria Tour had also been criticized widely after some players tested positive for coronavirus after the events.

