Djokovic, wife test postive for COVID-19 after Adria Tour competition

Like Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki, world number one Novak Djokovic has tested positive for COVID-19 after the Adria Tour competition.

Djokovic, who revealed this in a statement on Tuesday, said his wife also tested positive although their children were negative.

The 33-year-old Serbia became the latest tennis player to be infected by the virus following the Adria Tour – organized to help players get back to match fitness after several weeks without competition.

“The moment we arrived in Belgrade we went to be tested. My result is positive, just as Jelena’s, while the results of our children are negative,”

Meanwhile, Alexander Zverev, Cilic and Andrey Rublev, who also played in the Adria Tour, have tested negative, but have all gone into self-isolation.

