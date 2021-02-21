Djokovic wins 18th Grand Slam title with third successive Australian Open triumph | Ripples Nigeria

Novak Djokovic has become an 18-time Grand Slam champion after successfully defending the Australian Open title he won in 2020 and also in 2019.

The 33-year-old Serb put up a brilliant performance in Melbourne on Sunday to cruise past Russian Daniil Medvedev 7-5 6-2 6-2 in the final of the 2021 tournament.

Victory for world number one, Djokovic was his ninth victory out of nine finals he has participated in at the Australian Open.

Medvedev, 25, who defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semifinal, was playing in hope of winning his first-ever Grand Slam, but could not match up with his opponent as he lost all three sets.

Read Also: US Open: Disqualified Djokovic ‘extremely sorry’ for hitting line judge with ball

“Thanks to my wife and coach. It was not the best day today but thank you for being here with me for such a long time,” he said.

Djokovic’s 18th Grand Slam title leaves him two majors behind Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the men’s most-Slams record books.

“It has been a rollercoaster week for me. I am eternally grateful to my team for all their support and energy. I love you guys,” the champion said.

Join the conversation

Opinions