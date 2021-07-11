Djokovic wins 20th Grand Slam title to level with Federer, Nadal

World number one Novak Djokovic has won his 20th Grand Slam title after emerging men’s singles champion at Wimbledon on Sunday.

The 34-year-old Serb overcame 25-year-old Italian Matteo Berrettini in the final of the competition to seal a record-equalling victory.

Djokovic put up a fine performance, coming from behind to win 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 6-4 6-3 and clinch his sixth title at the All England Club.

Victory means Djokovic now has 20 major titles, a record number in the men’s game which is also being held by Roher Federer and Rafael Nadal.

An incredible Djokovic, who won the Australian Open and French Open this year, came to Wimbledon with same vigor and only dropped two sets during the two weeks on his way to the title.

Djokovic becomes the fifth man in history – and only the second in the Open era after Rod Laver in 1969 – to win the first three majors of the season.

“Winning Wimbledon was always the big dream of mine when I was a kid and I have to remind myself how special this is and to not take this for granted. It’s a huge honour and a privilege,” the Serb said after lifting the title for the sixth time.

Only Germany’s Steffi Graf in 1988 has ever won all four majors and the Olympics in a calendar year. And Djokovic is close to winning same ‘Golden Slam’.

