Sports
Djokovic wins record 37th Masters 1000 crown in Paris
World number one, Novak Djokovic continued his remarkable season on Sunday by capturing his sixth Rolex Paris Masters title.
The Serb, who already claimed a record seventh year-end number one ranking by reaching the final of the event, went on to set more records.
The win in Paris marked a record-breaking 37th ATP Masters 1000 crown for Djokovic.
Read Also: BREAKING… Aruna Quadri now 15th best table tennis player in world
In a first Paris final to feature the top two players in the ATP Rankings since 1990, Djokovic defeated world number two and defending champion Daniil Medvedev.
It took Djokovic two hours and 15 minutes to seal a 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 win.
After Djokovic rallied for the 14th time this year from a set down to win, he went to embrace his children – Stefan and Tara – at the end of the court.
The triumph means Djokovic breaks a tie with Rafael Nadal for most Masters 1000 titles.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...