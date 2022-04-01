Sports
Djokovic’s no.1 spot intact as Medvedev crashes out of Miami Open
Novak Djokovic remains the world number one men’s tennis player after Daniil Medvedev lost in his race for the Miami Open title.
The Russian missed out on a chance to return to the top of the world rankings as he lost to Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals.
Medvedev, 26, needed to reach the semi-finals to overtake Djokovic, but lost 7-6 (9-7) 6-3 to eighth seed Hurkacz on Thursday.
Read Also: I’d rather miss tournaments than take COVID vaccine —Djokovic
Medvedev trailed 5-2 in the first set, fought back to 5-5 but then lost the tie-break.
Hurkacz, 25, sealed success with breaks in the fifth and ninth games of set two, and will play Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz next.
Meanwhile, in the women’s singles, Japan’s Naomi Osaka has zoomed into the final where she will face world number one Iga Swiatek of Poland.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...