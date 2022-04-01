Djokovic’s no.1 spot intact as Medvedev crashes out of Miami Open

Novak Djokovic remains the world number one men’s tennis player after Daniil Medvedev lost in his race for the Miami Open title.

The Russian missed out on a chance to return to the top of the world rankings as he lost to Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals.

Medvedev, 26, needed to reach the semi-finals to overtake Djokovic, but lost 7-6 (9-7) 6-3 to eighth seed Hurkacz on Thursday.

Medvedev trailed 5-2 in the first set, fought back to 5-5 but then lost the tie-break.

Hurkacz, 25, sealed success with breaks in the fifth and ninth games of set two, and will play Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz next.

Meanwhile, in the women’s singles, Japan’s Naomi Osaka has zoomed into the final where she will face world number one Iga Swiatek of Poland.

