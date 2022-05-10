DMO announces two bonds for subscription from Nigerian govt

The Debt Management Office (DMO), has announced the offer of two Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) bonds for subscription.

The DMO stated this in a notice published on its Website on Monday.

The first offer is a two-year FGN savings bond, which will be due on May 18, 2024, at an interest rate of 7.93 per cent per annum.

The second one is a three-year FGN savings bond, which will be due on May 18, 2025, at 8.93 per cent per annum.

Read also :DMO begins Q2 borrowing, as it opens two FGN savings bonds

According to the DMO, the opening date for the bonds is May 9, while the closing date and settlement date is May 18.

Coupon payment dates are August 18, Nov. 18, Feb. 18 and May 18.

“The bonds are offered at N1,000 per unit subject to a minimum subscription of N5,000 and in multiples of N1,000 thereafter, subject to a maximum subscription of N50 million,” the DMO said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now