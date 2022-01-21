DMO completes first round of 2022 borrowing plans

The first bond issuance for 2022 has been completed successfully with Nigerians offering more than the N214.05 billion offered by The Debt Management Office (DMO).

In a statement published on its website, the DMO said the bond-which is a form of domestic borrowing-were offered in two tranches of N75 billion.

According to DMO, the bonds were 10-year bond at 12.50 percent and a newly-issued 20-year bond at 13.00 percent.

Both issuances have a maturity date of January 22, 2026, and January 21, 2042, respectively.

DMO also revealed the auction has a term-to maturity period of 4 years and 20 years.

Read also: DMO debunks reports of national assets being mortgaged over Chinese loans

“Successful bids for the 12.50% FGN JAN 2026 & 13.00% FGN JAN 2042 were allotted at the Marginal Rates of 11.50% and 13.00%, respectively,” the statement reads.

“However, the original coupon rates of 12.5000% for the 12.5000% FGN JAN 2026 will be maintained, while the coupon rate for the 13.00% FGN JAN 2042 (New Issue), is set at 13.00%.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now