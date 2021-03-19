DMO lists Sukuk bond of N162.5bn on NSE | Ripples Nigeria

Business
DMO lists Sukuk bond of N162.5bn on NSE
Nigeria’s Debt Management Office (DMO) has listed a total of N162.5 billion seven-year Ijarah Sukuk Bond Sovereign Sukuk, due to mature in 2027 on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).
With the listing, investors in the SUKUK 2020 bonds can now sell their investments and potential investors can also invest through the NSE.
In a statement released by the debt office on Thursday, the Islamic bond was raised at a rental rate of 11.200 percent and first issued on 16 June 2020 by the Federal Government.
Read also: Nigerian govt borrowed N14.5trn in 2020 —DMO
The description for the Sukuk bond allows investors to make a profit if the assets are invested or rented. Interest rates do not apply with the Sukuk bond and this structure does not violate the Islamic laws forbidding interest fees.
More so, Interest-based bonds are banned in Muslim nations, so the listing will help investors who due to Islamic belief do not partake in other kinds of investments that attract interest.
With the listing, investors in the SUKUK 2020 bonds can now sell their investments and potential investors can also invest through the NSE.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
EUROPA: Pogba winner in Milan sends Man Utd through to last-eight
Paul Pogba scored the winning goal for Manchester United in their round-of-16 tie with AC Milan in the Europa League....
Balogun sees red as Rangers exit Europa with loss to Olayinka’s Slavia Prague
Super Eagles defender, Leon Balogun was shown a red card on Thursday as Rangers fell to a 2-0 home defeat...
Spurs suffer stunning Europa League exit as Zagreb overturn two-goal deficit
Tottenham Hotspur have been knocked out of the Europa League after squandering a 2-0 first-leg victory in their round-of-16 tie...
Arsenal into Europa League quarter-finals despite Olympiakos defeat
Premier League club, Arsenal have zoomed into the Europa League quarterfinals despite a second leg round-of-16 defeat to Olympiakos. The...
What Makes NetBet the Best Online Casino?
With the increased use of the internet, convenience is what people are hunting. Currently we attend online classes and participate...
Latest Tech News
9 free tools you can use for academic writing
We want to write the best academic pieces, and we want it easy. But the million-dollar question is, is this...
How to convert PDF to PNG images the right way?
PDF documents might be excellent for presentations and assignments, but it isn’t exactly practical for saving images. In that case,...
Merging PDF files with proficiency and accuracy
PDF documents and files are the most in-demand documents in this generation. This is because from the name itself, “Portable...
Top 3 sure ways to repair any corrupted or damaged PDF file
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a massive shift in the way we study, work, and live. With people having to...
What Is the fastest way to convert PDF to word?
When you finish your college years, you would think that you have enough edge on what your job will be,...
Toronto accelerator Techstar accepts Nigerian Plentywaka. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Toronto accelerator Techstar accepts Nigerian...