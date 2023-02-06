Business
DMO offers two FG savings bonds at N1,000 per unit
The Debt Management Office has concluded plans to secure funds for the 2023 budget in the next two days.
To achieve, the objective, it made an offer to possible buyers of two Federal Government savings bonds at N1,000 per unit on Monday.
In a statement on its website, the DMO said the first offer is a two-year federal government savings bond due to expire on February 15, 2025, at a 10.043 percent interest rate per annum.
The second offer is a three-year FG savings bond due on February 15, 2026, at an interest rate of 11.043 percent per annum.
The offer will open on February 6 and end four days later.
The statement read: “They are offered at N1,000 per unit subject to a minimum subscription of N5,000 and in multiples of N1,000 thereafter, subject to a maximum subscription of N50 million.
READ ALSO: DMO announces first FG borrowing in 2023
“Interest is payable quarterly, while bullet repayment (principal sum) is made on maturity.
The FGN bonds, according to DMO, qualify as securities in which trustees could invest under the Trustee Investment Act.
“They qualify as government securities within the meaning of the Company Income Tax Act and Personal Income Tax Act for tax exemption for pension funds among other investors.
“They are listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange Limited and the FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited,” it added.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...