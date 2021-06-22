DMW artiste, Mayorkun reveals what he expects of homosexuals, others

Nigerian recording artiste, Mayorkun has urged people to remain good regardless of their sexuality.

In a photo that he published on the social media platform, Snapchat, the Nigerian singer revealed that he is apathetic about people’s sexuality in as much as they respect him and they are noble people.

Mayorkun in the concluding part of the post stated that people should discuss their sexuality with God, but that, they must remain good when dealing with fellow humans.

The DMW singer wrote;

“Gay, Straight, Whatever, just be a good person.

You can discuss your sexuality with God.”

Mayorkun is signed to Davido’s record label, DMW. He gained mainstream prominence in 2016 with the breakthrough single, ‘Eleko’.

Meanwhile, the LGBTQ community has continued to rise in recent years, following the emergence of controversial transvestites, Bobrisky and James Brown.

