DMX's family raises the alarm over fake funeral fundraisers | Ripples Nigeria

Family members of the late American rapper, DMX have raised an alarm following reports of false funeral fundraisers.

DMX, real name Earl Simmons passed on Friday, April 9.

DMX’s family issued a statement regarding rumours that have circulated regarding the masters to his recordings and people selling merchandise or claiming to be raising funds for the funeral of the rapper, Yahoonews reports.

The statement reads;

“There have been a few rumours following our loved one, Earl Simmons’, passing that we’d like to clear up.

No one has bought Earl’s masters. Additionally, we are not selling any merchandise or raising money for Earl’s funeral.

“If anyone is requesting money for his funeral, please be aware the person is a scammer. We will keep the public posted on funeral/memorial service arrangements – Earl ‘DMX’ Simmons’ Family.”

