‘Do not open unknown files’, NCC issues cyberthreat to phone users

In an effort to save mobile phone users in Nigeria from cyber attack, the Nigerian Communications Commission’s Computer Security Incident Response Team has urged Samsung users to update their Galaxy App Store.

The commission gave the directive after its team discovered multiple vulnerabilities in the Samsung Galaxy App Store Application.

The vulnerability, according to the commission, can lead to unwanted app installations and code execution.

The statement reads in part:

“Meanwhile, NCC-CSIRT also advised users to update their Galaxy App Store following the discovery of multiple vulnerabilities in the Samsung Galaxy App Store Application can lead to unwanted app installations and code execution.

“It disclosed that Ken Gannon, a cybersecurity researcher from NCC Group, discovered the vulnerabilities in the Galaxy App Store application on Samsung devices that are running Android 12 and older.”

In addition, the commission also warned against attackers using Microsoft OneNote attachments in phishing emails that infect victims with remote access malware.

The commission explained that the malware, described as a remote access tool, may allow hackers to remotely access vital information on a victims’ devices.

Sounding a note of warning, the team advised users not to open files from people they do not know as such attachments may damage their computer or files.

“The Team advised users not to open files from people they do not know, not to click ‘OK’ and immediately exit the application if they receive a warning that opening an attachment or link can damage their computer or files and to promptly share an unknown email they believe to be genuine with a security or Windows administrator to assist in determining whether the file is secure.

“It had recently advised people not to open attachments in suspicious emails and to only purchase or download applications from official websites in response to the discovery of phishing malware that can gain unauthorized access to sensitive user data and download further malware.”

