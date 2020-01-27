‘Do you have to mock Nigerians at expense of your self-respect?, Fani-Kayode faults Adesina’s comment on bombing

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Monday described the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, as a “desperate and insensitive clown who is simply trying to hang on to his job.”

Adesina had said at the weekend that Nigerians should be thankful to the current administration because suicide bombing has reduced under its watch.

But responding in a tweet on his verified Twitter handle-@realFFK, Fani-Kayode wrote:

” You should be thankful that bombing has reduced”-Femi Adeshina.’

“Spoken like a true sociopath: no empathy for the suffering, no compassion, no decency, no decorum and no class.

“Do you have to mock Nigerians like this and serve Buhari even at the expense of your self-respect, honor, dignity, reputation, family name and the cost of their lives? A few months ago you said that we should give up our land to the barbaric and blood-thirsty terrorist Fulani herdsmen or instead give up our lives and now you say this.

“Whether Boko Haram and the Fulani herdsmen blow us up with bombs, behead us, cut us to pieces with their matchets, knives, and cutlasses or shoot us in the back of the head with their AK 47’s it makes no difference because, as the Ghanaians say,’ all die be die.’

“Boko Haram and Fulani have collectively slaughtered more Nigerians in the last four years than at any other time in our history. They are slaughtering us like flies every day and the best you can do is to mock us and say this?”

