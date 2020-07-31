Doctor dies of COVID-19 in Cross River as NMA accuses state govt of ‘not helping out’

A medical doctor, Dr. Kate Okpa, has died of COVID-19 in Cross River State.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) in the state, Dr. Agam Ayuk, confirmed the doctor’s death in Calabar on Friday.

He said the rate of COVID-19 infections in the state was under-reported and the state government was not helping out.

Ayuk said: “Currently, we have nine members who are infected with COVID-19. We lost a member in Ogoja, Rev. Sister (Dr.) Kate Okpa to COVID-19. It is something that is serious.

“The national response team has been around for almost two weeks now but the challenge we have in the state is that positive cases of COVID-19 are under-reported and the government is not helping out.

“Presently, we have pressure on the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH). The reports you see are from NCDC or UCTH platforms. We thank God that NCDC is listening to us hence the state has two testing centres for COVID-19 and we are happy with the response we have gotten. Let the government of Cross River State listen to us and do their own part.”

