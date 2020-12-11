Doctor kidnapped in Calabar, others down tool

A Consultant Cardiologist attached to the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, Dr. Vincent Uhegbu Maduka has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

The doctor, Mr Maduka was said to have been forcibly picked by the gunmen around 9pm on Thursday outside his home at Eta Agbo layout in Calabar.

The state chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association, Dr Innocent Abang also confirmed the abduction of the doctor in Calabar.

Read also: CALABAR: Unidentified men kidnap UCTH doctor

He said that Calabar doctors have proceeded on an indefinite strike to demand the release of their colleague.

“There is a standing resolution by NMA in the state that doctors would proceed on indefinite strike once a doctor is kidnapped to press for the immediate release of such a victim.” he said.

Dr. Abang further said the association was fed up with the constant abduction of doctors for demand of ‘blood money’.

Join the conversation

Opinions