Doctor who refused treatment infects 10 family members with COVID-19

The Bauchi State Government on Sunday revealed that a medical doctor in the state, who initially refused to receive treatment, infected 10 of his family members with the COVID-19 disease.

The Chairman, Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency (BSPHCDA), Dr. Rilwanu Muhammed disclosed this on Sunday, adding that though nine of the family members have been discharged, his nine-year-old son remained in isolation.

Dr. Mohammed further disclosed that the doctor may have contracted the virus while treating Covid-19 patients but he refused to allow himself to be treated, thereby exposing his family members to the deadly virus.

”The doctor and nine of his family members were recently discharged but the last child, the 9 year-old son is still in isolation. When the doctor got infected, instead of allowing other doctors to take care of him, he went home with it. He ought to have placed himself on a sick roll and allow others to treat him, you’re a doctor doesn’t mean you can treat yourself of COVID-19,” he warned.

Mohammed, while advising infected health workers to submit themselves for treatment, revealed that no fewer than 24 health workers have tested positive so far for the novel virus, with 17 from Azare community in Katagum Local Government Area while 7 were infected in Bauchi Local Government.

