Doctors appeal to Wike as seven health workers test positive for Covid-19

No fewer than seven health workers in Rivers State have tested positive to the COVID-19 disease, a group disclosed on Wednesday in Port-Harcourt.

The Association of Resident Doctors made a call to the state governor, Nyesom Wike to fulfill his promise of increasing the hazard allowances for frontline health workers fighting the pandemic in the state by 50 per cent of their basic salaries.

Chairman of the association, Rivers State Teaching Hospital branch, Dr. Josephine Sokolo, lamented the unfavorable working conditions of the health workers in the state.

“We have seven health workers infected and they are being treated now. In fact, two days ago, a doctor in another state died out of COVID-19 complications, she said.

“The governor should increase the hazard allowances of healthcare workers to 50 per cent of their basic salaries. He should put in place a life insurance policy so that in case anything happens to any health worker, their families won’t be rendered bankrupt.”

