Doctors begin fresh strike over poor welfare in Ondo | Ripples Nigeria

News
Doctors begin fresh strike over poor welfare in Ondo
Medical doctors in Ondo State under the aegis of the National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners (NAGGMDP) on Thursday began a two weeks warning strike over the alleged poor welfare by the state government.
This came just a few weeks after the doctors suspended their indefinite strike over salary cuts.
In a letter addressed to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and signed by the Chairman of NAGGMDP, Dr. Roland Arohunmolase; and the Secretary, Dr. Richard Obe; the doctors said the strike followed the non-payment of salary arrears, gross under-staffing of government hospitals, and non-harmonisation of doctors’ grade level.
Others are percentage payment of salaries to health workers, non-payment of the third tranche of COVID-19 allowance, and non-implementation of Group Life Insurance for all health workers in the state.
The letter read: “Against this backdrop, we wish to let you know that our members have been overstretched and their emotional intelligence badly affected.
READ ALSO: Ondo doctors begin strike over poor welfare, others
“Ondo State is being overpopulated and this has increased the numbers of patient patronage at various government-owned health facilities. Invariably it has become unbearable to cope with the deplorable state of things in Ondo State Government-owned hospitals.
“It is not the wish of our members to proceed on this industrial action, but it is necessary to draw your attention and that of the citizenry to the afore-mentioned.
“The Association hopes Mr. Governor will do the needful in addressing our dissatisfaction as contained in this letter.”
By Victor Uzoho
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....