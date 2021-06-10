Doctors begin fresh strike over poor welfare in Ondo | Ripples Nigeria

Medical doctors in Ondo State under the aegis of the National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners (NAGGMDP) on Thursday began a two weeks warning strike over the alleged poor welfare by the state government.

This came just a few weeks after the doctors suspended their indefinite strike over salary cuts.

In a letter addressed to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and signed by the Chairman of NAGGMDP, Dr. Roland Arohunmolase; and the Secretary, Dr. Richard Obe; the doctors said the strike followed the non-payment of salary arrears, gross under-staffing of government hospitals, and non-harmonisation of doctors’ grade level.

Others are percentage payment of salaries to health workers, non-payment of the third tranche of COVID-19 allowance, and non-implementation of Group Life Insurance for all health workers in the state.

The letter read: “Against this backdrop, we wish to let you know that our members have been overstretched and their emotional intelligence badly affected.

“Ondo State is being overpopulated and this has increased the numbers of patient patronage at various government-owned health facilities. Invariably it has become unbearable to cope with the deplorable state of things in Ondo State Government-owned hospitals.

“It is not the wish of our members to proceed on this industrial action, but it is necessary to draw your attention and that of the citizenry to the afore-mentioned.

“The Association hopes Mr. Governor will do the needful in addressing our dissatisfaction as contained in this letter.”

By Victor Uzoho

