Doctors bemoan Nigerian govt's nonchalant attitude towards its strike | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Doctors bemoan Nigerian govt’s nonchalant attitude towards its strike
The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), has lampooned the Federal Government over its refusal to invite the doctors for dialogue.
This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday, April 6, by Dr Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi, the NARD President, in Abuja.
According to Okhuaihesuyi, “no invitation has been extended to NARD from the Ministry of Labour and Employment over the ongoing strike; the strike is still on.
“We did not get any invite from the Ministry of Labour, so, we will continue till they call us.
“However, we have a scheduled meeting with Rep. Tanko Sununu, the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Healthcare Services on April 8.”
He added that NARD was still waiting and hoping that government would respond appropriately, noting that it was desirous that the strike came to an end.
He said that the association would not shift ground because that was why it delayed the strike and considered all options to ensure it was averted but had to resort to the action as last resort.
READ ALSO: NMA berates Ngige over comments that doctors aren’t paid abroad
“We reviewed all avenues to avoid the strike and sorted things out before it got to this stage and as it stands now, we cannot back down.
“That is the instruction from our National Executive Council; we resolved that until our demands are met, the strike will continue,” he explained.
The NARD had embarked on an indefinite strike on April 1 to press home its demands over welfare, non-review of hazard allowance, salaries, among others.
NARD is seeking immediate payment of all salaries owed to house officers, including March salary not paid before the end of business on March 31, 2021.
Others are the abolishment of exorbitant bench fees being paid by members on outside postings in all training institutions across the country.
The association is also demanding for upward review of the current hazard allowance to 50 per cent of consolidated basic salaries of all health workers and payment of outstanding COVID-19 inducement allowance, among others.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Why Ebonyi political battle is fierce – Gov Umahi
The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Wednesday blamed the fierce political battle in the state on people’s “over-dependence on...
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
NSF 2020: Sports minister commends athletes, officials for compliance with COVID-19 protocols
The Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, on Tuesday expressed satisfaction with the level of compliance with COVID-19...
What to look out for this week on UEFA Champions League
As football lovers look forward to an exciting week on the UEFA Champions League, after the Easter break, below are...
Athletes set new national swimming records at Sports Festival
New national records were set on Monday, in the swimming event of the ongoing National Sports Festival tagged “Edo 2020”....
13 states pass COVID-19 screening at National Sports Festival
At least 13 out of the 15 states presently in Benin, Edo State, for the 20th National Sports Festival (NSF)...
Unbeaten Super Eagles to discover AFCON group foes June 25
The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be hoping to continue their unbeaten run in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations...
Latest Tech News
Oracle loses multibillion-dollar case against Google
American information technology company, Oracle, has lost its age-long multibillion-dollar case against Google as the Supreme Court handed victory to...
Nigerian Fintech, Sparkle, launches service to empower SMEs. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigerian Fintech launches...
Microsoft to train 1,000 African women. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Microsoft to train...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
The week saw a number of new developments with the extension of the SIM-NIN registration process by the federal government...
She Leads Africa invites startups for growth coaching. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. She Leads Africa...
Nigeria’s Pricepally raises 6-digit pre-seed funding round. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Pricepally raises...